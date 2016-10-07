New council-built homes to go on sale from £280,000

Nineteen new homes being built by a council on a former school site in Horley are expected to be finished by early next year.

The houses are being constructed by Reigate and Banstead Borough Council and are sited in a private cul-de-sac within walking distance of the town centre.

The first show home will open to visitors on Saturday and viewings are now being arranged by appointment with the council.

The 19 houses are in Littlefield Close on the site of the former Court Lodge primary school.

They are a mix of two and three bedroom homes and are being sold for upwards of £280,000.

Councillor Natalie Bramhall said: “There is a shortage of housing in the borough and we hope these new homes will help more local people to get onto the property ladder.

“All of the properties have been designed to an exacting standard, incorporating a balance of traditional design and modern contemporary features.

“Developing the site ourselves will give us a good return on our investment through the increased value of our asset.

“In addition, the sales income will help to off-set the budget gap created through the cessation of our government grant, helping to ensure we can keep providing residents with the level of services they expect for their council tax.”