New deputy lieutenants for West Sussex have been announced.

There are currently 40 spread across the county with the office-holders appointed in recognition of service to the community, predominantly in a voluntary capacity, or to the country or county.

ks1500118-1 Chi Floral Festival Launch phot kate Tim Wonnacott the Patron of the Chichester Festival of Flowers 2016 with the Chairman, Hilary Tupper, and the new Pink, especially cultivated for the festival..ks150018-1 SUS-150906-203201008

Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex Susan Pyper, who is appointed by the Queen to be her personal representative in the county, has appointed six new deputy lieutenants this week.

These include the Duchess of Norfolk, who is well-known for charitable work in West Sussex and is president or patron of a number of charities at home and abroad.

Since 2000, she has been Patron of Depaul International, a charity whose mission is to end homelessness and change the lives of those affected by it.

Over the years she has made many trips in a private capacity to Depaul’s projects in Slovakia and Ukraine and to their services in many other countries. She is a strong advocate of Depaul’s work and continues to fundraise for all the charities in the Depaul Group.

The High Sheriff of West Sussex, Mrs Denise Patterson arrives for the special VJ service. LA1500175-4 SUS-150816-215208008

Although military in origin, the post no longer has any military significance, but every deputy lieutenant undertakes to assist the lord-lieutenant in the performance of any duties that may be laid upon him or her.

This can include representing the lord-lieutenant at formal functions, award ceremonies, citizenship ceremonies or attending Remembrance Day services.

John Booth, who lives in Arundel, is chairman of Pallant House Gallery and of the Chichester Diocesan Board of Finance.

His career has been spent in finance and equity investment and he currently acts as non-executive chairman of a number of public and private companies including the London Theatre Company and Maintel Plc.

Back in 2012 Turbosound in Partridge Green presented with Queens Award. Sales director Dominic Harter talking to the Lord-Lieutenant Susan Pyper and the High Sheriff of West Sussex Andrew John Stephenson Clarke . Photo by Derek Martin ENGSUS00120121018120237

He is a trustee of several arts, educational and religious charities and vice-chairman of the Governing Body of St Stephen’s House, Oxford where he is also a fellow of Merton College and a member of the Chancellor’s Court of Benefactors of Oxford University.

He is an enterprise fellow of The Prince’s Trust which helps and mentors young people as they establish their own businesses.

In 2009, he established his own charitable foundation which makes grants in a number of areas and is an active supporter of many community initiatives in East and West Sussex.

John Nelson, who lives in Bosham, is chairman of the Chichester Harbour Trust.

He is also currently chairman of Lloyd’s of London.

His past appointments include being non-executive director of British Telecom Group plc, chairman and board member of English National Opera, trustee of National Gallery and chair of its Development Committee.

Denise Patterson, from Aldwick Bay, was high sheriff of West Sussex in 2015-16, and is currently a board member of Chichester Festival Theatre and a trustee of the Chichester Cathedral Restoration and Development Trust.

Her other activities include patronage of St Wilfrid’s Hospice & Committee Member of the Dreambuilding campaign for a new hospice, and Bognor Regis Community Action Group, ambassador for Girl Guiding and the Sussex Community Foundation which she helped set up with the Duke of Richmond.

She is married to the novelist Jack Higgins.

Andrew John Stephenson Clarke, served as High Sheriff for West Sussex 2012-13, and is currently managing director of Borde Hill Garden Ltd.

Four generations of the Stephenson Clarke family have continued to develop this Grade II* English Heritage Garden and Parkland outside Haywards Heath, and it has been a registered charity since 1965.

He is also a trustee of the Nunn Harvey Clarke Settlement, and former Trustee of the Clothworkers Foundation.

Hilary Tupper, from Petworth, is married to a fellow deputy lieutenant, David, a farmer.

She is a trustee of Chichester Cathedral Restoration and Development Trust, chairman of Chichester Cathedral Festival of Flowers, chairman of the Supporters of Lodge Hill, chairman of the Petworth Cottage Nursing Home Winter Fair, a member of the Executive Committee of the Sussex Historic Churches Trust and Secretary, PCC St Mary’s Church, Upwaltham.

