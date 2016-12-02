New discount scheme for student bus users

A new discount card for students bus users across Horsham and Crawley is being introduced later this month.

Metrobus is launching a new key smartcard following the withdrawal of West Sussex County Council’s 3in1 card.

The scheme will be introduced in mid-December and will allow full-time students over the age of 16 to get 25 per cent off adult fares.

This discount will be available on Metrovoyager, Crawley Metrorider and Horsham Metrorider tickets, Metrobus has said.

Students can pick up a card from the company’s Crawley Travel Shop. Proof of full time student status will be needed in the form of college ID or a letter of registration from the college.

The smartcard can also be topped up with discounted tickets online or at the Metrobus travel shop in Crawley.

Students holding an existing 16-18 3in1 Metrobus key smartcard will be able to buy the new student tickets for their card and use them until the card expires.

Metrobus has also said it is extending its child ticket to anyone aged between 5 and 15.

Holders of the previous 3in1 key smartcard will need to replace it with a Child key card at Crawley Travel Shop, free of charge on presentation of ID. Alternatively, child tickets are available on the company’s mobile ticket app.

