New group set up to look after park

Tilgate Park visitors are being invited to find out more about a new group being set up by Crawley Borough Council.

The Friends of Tilgate Park is a group of residents from across the town – and potentially further afield – who have expressed an interest in working to improve the park.

A meeting for anyone wishing to join the group is being held between 6pm and 8pm on Tuesday November, 22 at the Civic Hall in The Boulevard.

Tilgate Park, which is owned and managed by the council, is set in 400 acres and its natural landscape boasts woodland, lakes, gardens and lawns.

It features the Tilgate Nature Centre, Go Ape, Tilgate Forest Golf Centre, the Walled Garden Café, lake activities with Dynamic Adventures, Smith and Western restaurant and the new arena.

Councillor Chris Mullins, cabinet member for wellbeing, said: “Tilgate Park attracts visitors from all over the town and further away so I’d like to see people from all neighbourhoods show an interest in joining the friends’ group.

“All are welcome no matter where you live, as long as you love the park.

“Whether you enjoy walking your dog, love the meerkats in Tilgate Nature Centre, parkrun every Saturday or something else entirely, we’d love you to be involved in your park.”

Members of the public who are planning to attend should let the council’s Facilities Team know by calling 01293 438188 or emailing facilities@crawley.gov.uk.

