New legislation bans ‘Neo-Nazi group’ with Sussex links

Police have welcomed new legislation which came into force at midnight banning National Action.

The neo-Nazi group is said to be the first extreme right wing organisation to be banned in the UK, according to a statement issued by the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

It’s leader has previously been reported on social media to be a Bognor Regis resident.

As of midnight on December 15 it is an offence to be a member or support National Action and anyone convicted could face up to ten years in prison and or an unlimited fine, the police statement added.

Senior national coordinator for counter terrorism policing, deputy assistant commissioner Neil Basu, said: “The police service is committed to tackling extremism in all forms and this includes the threat from the extreme right wing.

“Forces across the country have already been taking decisive action against the criminal activities of suspected members of National Action. Since the start of this year, 22 suspects have been arrested for a range of offences such as hate crimes and public order.

“Officers have been briefed about the proscription and, going forward, will apply the legislation to this group as they would any other terrorist organisation. This includes taking action against their online activities.

“The overriding threat to the UK remains from Daesh inspired groups and individuals but our operations reflect a broader range of dangerous ideologies and we will work tirelessly with our partners to confront them,” he added. “We will continue working with all our communities to inform them about the range of threats to the UK and the role they can play in helping police.”

Anyone with any concerns about this or any potential extremist activity should contact police on 101 or the confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 798 321. In an emergency always call 999.