New piece of public art goes on display in park

An impressive piece of public art representing the history and heritage of Worth Park has been unveiled in Crawley.

The ‘Timeline Totem’ was carved from a storm-damaged tree by West Sussex chainsaw sculptor Simon Groves in just seven days.

The different elements carved into the tree, which is situated in front of Ridley’s Court, represent various parts of the park’s history.

The stag highlights the area as part of Worth Forest, an ancient woodland and medieval deer park dating back to Anglo Saxon times.

The park became home to the Montefiore family from the early 1800s and is represented by the family crest.

Owls and books represent the private girls’ school, Milton Mount College from 1920 to 1960.

The park’s resident flora and fauna complete the seven metre high totem, which was unveiled by Councillor Chris Mullins, cabinet member for Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, and Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Raj Sharma.

The unique Victorian garden and landscape been restored with a £2.4m grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Big Lottery Fund.

Councillor Mullins said: “Worth Park has been transformed over the last few years and this new sculpture is a great addition.

“The craftsmanship and level of detail in the sculpture is astonishing and it provides visitors with a brief history of our beautiful park.”

To find out more about Worth Park visit www.crawley.gov.uk/worthpark