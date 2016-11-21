New plans for petrol station and M&S store

New proposals are being put forward to build a petrol station and M&S store on land off the A264 between Horsham and Crawley.

Earlier this year, similar proposals were turned down by a planning inspector but now developers say they have addressed previous problems.

Paul Hunt Investments are to hold a public consultation in January over the proposed petrol station and convenience store next to the junction of Faygate Lane and the A264.

A spokesman said the proposals would benefit local shoppers and provide jobs. “The prospect of an M&S or similar within the petrol station would offer a significant improvement in choice, price and longer opening hours along with the potential of employment opportunities.”

He said that the land for the proposed development was currently owned by a local farmer who was keen to sell so that he could raise funds to invest in the farm that his family had worked for more than 60 years.

The consultation on the proposal will be held in Faygate Village Hall on Monday January 30 2017. Paul Hunt Investments say that “local councillors and residents are all welcome to visit between 4pm and 7pm to view plans, illustrations and to discuss why a petrol station and convenience store are needed in the area.”