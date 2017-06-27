New ‘pocket park’ green oasis for town

A little green oasis has been developed near Horsham town centre with the opening of a new ‘pocket park’.

The park - which officially opened on Friday - has transformed a previously neglected area into a community garden in New Street.

Now dubbed New Street Green, the park is the result of a collaboration between local residents, Horsham In Bloom, Horsham District Council and Forest Neighbourhood Council.

Project chairman, district councillor David Skipp, said the idea was first born 18 months ago with the aim of creating ‘a safe green space where all could come and relax, play with their children or just sit and enjoy the flowers’.

Now the pocket park boasts a grassy area with seating, flowers and fruit trees. Dr Skipp said: “The importance of preserving green spaces for community use in an urban setting cannot be overemphasised and hopefully New Street Green will be one of many such schemes in the district.”

Horsham In Bloom applied for funding for the project from the Government’s Department of Community and Local Government which helped pay for site improvement works, tree work, ground levelling and the installation of new fencing.

Donations from supermarket chain Tesco’s ‘Bags of Help’ scheme, and from Tanbridge House School, provided plants, landscaping and seats.

Future running of the park will be carried out by a Friends of New Street Green group.

Horsham district councillor Christine Costin said: “Congratulations to all those involved in creating this delightful community garden. It provides an oasis of calm and beauty for local people to enjoy.

‘‘New Street Green is a result of Horsham in Bloom volunteers working with HDC and others to find sponsorship and action to transform a neglected space into something worthwhile. Thanks to all participants.”