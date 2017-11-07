New website for Warnham Nature Reserve

A new website has been launched to promote the work and events at Warnham Nature Reserve.

The new website, www.warnhamnaturereservefriends.org.uk, commissioned by the Friends of Warnham Nature Reserve in partnership with Horsham District Council, was designed by Grant Moyes of Profitable Websites, a local Horsham company.

It was officially launched with a short presentation attended by invited guests including Jonathan Chowen, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Leisure and Culture at Horsham District Council.

Commenting on the website, Cllr Chowen said: “I am delighted with the new website. It is easy to navigate and showcases the Nature Reserve beautifully.

“I am grateful to our partners, The Friends of Warnham Local Nature Reserve for commissioning the new site and putting the needs of our visitors at the centre of this work.”

The Friends of Warnham Local Nature Reserve, which became a charity this year, were formed more than ten years ago and work in partnership with Horsham District Council to support and promote the Reserve.

Chairman of The Friends of Warnham Local Nature Reserve John Wilks added: “The Friends website has been a valuable source of information about the Reserve for both Friends’ members and the general public. Ten years on, it was beginning to show its age and earlier this year it was decided to replace it with this new site which is easier to navigate and more pleasing on the eye in delivering information.”

Warnham Local Nature Reserve is maintained by a small team of wardens from the Parks and Countryside Department.

It has a wide range of habitats which are home to many species of plants, fungi, animals, birds and insects.

Five observation hides, one of which is a feeding station, various trails and boardwalks bring visitors closer to the wildlife with minimal disturbance.

The Visitor Centre and Café are run seven days a week by volunteers from the Friends.

The volunteers also host and organise events for visitors such as the recent ‘Half-Term Fun Day’, which attracted more than 200 children along with accompanying adults.

Future events coming up at the Nature Reserve include:

- For Friends members a warden led harvest mouse nest survey on 12 November

- Christmas wreath making on 7 and 8 December.