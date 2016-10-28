Newfound confidence spurs mum into leading slimming group

A Crawley mum is hoping to inspire others in their battle to lose weight as she takes on leading a slimming group.

Just a few months ago, Michelle Clark from Langley Green was unable to leave the house due to anxiety. Something she says was linked to her weight.

Slimming World consultant Michelle Clark before losing more than five stone - submitted

Now more than five stone lighter, she has taken over running the Tilgate Slimming World groups every Monday.

The mum of two said: “I was in denial. I had been having health problems and was going to the doctors every other day. That was because of my weight.

“I was 30 years old with two children. The doctor said ‘if you keeping going then you are going to end up with heart disease, stroke, heart attack’. It really frightened me.”

Having tried Slimming World after her firstborn, she found it hard going back having put on more weight.

She said: “I couldn’t walk inside. I had been a member at the same group before and thought I would be judged. They would remember me and then seeing I was bigger. How wrong was I?

“Slimming World really has changed my life. I had the children quite close together and gained six stone doing that and being at home, I was miserable.

“I have a lot more confidence. I was pretty much housebound for a couple of years. It’s only been in the last eight months that I’ve been going out and starting taking (my son) to toddler groups and soft play.

“If I can help just one person who is as low as I was and help them turn their life around, then it will be worth it.”

Her groups are Mondays at 5.30pm and 7.30pm at Holy Trinity Church in Titmus Drive.