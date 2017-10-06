Nine-year-old Lego sensation receives Bundesliga shirt and tickets

A nine year old boy has caught the attention of a Bundesliga side thanks to his Lego skills.

In our previous story we showed a video of Joe Bryant, nine of Gossops Green, Crawley, building FC Köln's RheinEnergieStadion out of Lego.

Joe with the FC Kln stadium

After completing the stadium, FC Köln were notified of Joe's creation.

FC Köln were so impressed with his stadium, they sent him free tickets to a FC Köln home game and a FC Köln shirt.

Joe's dad, Phil, 44, was delighted with the recognition that Joe had received from the German club.

Posting on his Facebook account, Phil said that FC Köln were a "proper club".