Plenty of carnival fun – but from which years?

Crawley’s carnival parades used to be something to behold.

They brought out the creative side of businesses, social clubs and charities and raised money for many a good cause.

Crawley Carnival - year unknown ENGSUS00120121116160204

These pictures came from the Obsever archive and are something of a mystery as none of them are dated.

Can anyone name any of the people in the photos and make a guess as to when they were taken?

Crawley Carnival - year unknown ENGSUS00120121116160231

Crawley Carnival - year unknown ENGSUS00120121116160308

Crawley Carnival - year unknown ENGSUS00120121116160332

Crawley Carnival - year unknown ENGSUS00120121116160441

Crawley Carnival - year unknown ENGSUS00120121116160451

Crawley Carnival - year unknown ENGSUS00120121116160551

Crawley Carnival - year unknown ENGSUS00120121116160602

Crawley Carnival - year unknown ENGSUS00120121116160626