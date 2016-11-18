COUNTY NEWS: Kitesurfer brings UK record to Sussex

A Sussex kitesurfer who was put in a medically-induced coma after a crash during a competition in February has set a new British record.

With winds gusting up to 45mph Lewis Crathern set a new British height record of 21.7 metres yesterday.

The previous record stood at 20 metres set by Patrick Thornycroft in Wales in 2014.

Lewis beat his own personal best of 21.4 metres set in Cape Town this year but he had never passed 20 metres in the UK.

“I’m happy to record the highest jump so far in the UK in Worthing.” said Lewis.

“I always said it would be done here, it’s just been a long time until the conditions have come together.

“I don’t even feel like I left 3rd gear yesterday so I still think I can bring the overall world record here as well.”

Lewis was put in a medically-induced coma for six days after being knocked unconscious after a 20-metre fall into the water during a competition in South Africa earlier this year.

Ranked number two in the world, Lewis moves up to 6th in World Height Leaderboards with Nick Jacobsen’s 26.7 metre jump in Denmark still leading.

“I had a great year on tour but these height leaderboards are beginning to mean just as much to me,” Lewis added.

“Nick had an amazing jump in Denmark only a few months ago but if the weather goes berserk here in Worthing I reckon I can do him. The outright world record will come to Worthing, it’s a matter of time.”

