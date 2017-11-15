Meet the new hijab wearing Barbie

Mattel has made history by unveiling its first ever hijab wearing Barbie doll inspired by the likeness of ground-breaking Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad.
The doll moves away from the classic Barbie look, focussing on real inspirational women.
