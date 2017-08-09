Readers’ pictures celebrate International Cat Day

Cats are apparently the nation’s favourite pets and this certainly seemed to be the case this week as we celebrated International Cat Day.

Yesterday (Tuesday, August 8), we asked our online readers and social media followers to send in pictures of their beloved felines.....and you did us proud.

Malibu by Dave Wilson

Across our sites we received hundreds of snaps of your treasured cats so we have created a slideshow of the best local pictures.

Via our Facebook page we often ask our readers to get involved, whether it is by sharing pictures, adding their comments to a local plan, or taking part in opinion polls. To join in, make sure you like our Facebook page and click ‘See First’.