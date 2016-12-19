A fan’s view: Impressive that Reds don’t share in physical tactics

It will certainly be a very Merry Christmas for Crawley Town fans.

On Saturday the boys turned on the style again to beat a stubborn and ill-disciplined Newport County team.

Crawley Town fan Lisa Vella with Peter Andre at Saturday's game against Newport County SUS-161219-105635002

It was amazing that all the players remained on the pitch after so many yellow cards were issued. The impressive thing was that Crawley didn’t get sucked into the dirty tactics the opposition were using.

The Newport manager Graham Westley has made a habit in his managerial career of sending his teams out to kick lumps out of the opposition.

Just like at Crewe the week before, the boys played a fast attacking brand of football that Dermot Drummy has been preaching about.

It was a pleasure to watch especially second half when Jimmy Smith and Yosh Yorwerth added to James Collins’ 12th goal of a very impressive season so far for him.

Off the pitch I was very impressed with the new catering service that was on offer. After speaking to Kelly Derham in the week, I was informed that they are going to be on trial until the Stevenage game.

After sampling a burger I was surprised by the quality and the speed at which people were being served.

Something that had been very poor in the past, a few items on the menu may well be a little bit more pricey. But I personally would rather pay for better quality food and service as opposed to the cardboard burgers the club used to serve up!

Let’s hope they become a permanent fixture at the Checkatrade Stadium.

If you were at the Newport game on Saturday you may well of noticed a new celebrity Reds fan at the stadium.

Move aside Dan Walker! Welcome Mr Peter Andre who lives locally and was at Saturday’s game with his son. Several supporters managed to get a photo with the celeb and I’m sure once word gets around that Mr Andre attends games our female supporters numbers will dramatically rise!

On Boxing Day we make the short journey to East London to face Leyton Orient.

A fixture that is always an enjoyable day out even if previous results at Brisbane Road haven’t always gone our way.

G&H have sold out their supporters coach, but the CTSA supporters coach still have seats. To book contact the club.

Let’s hope we can make it three league wins in a row!

I have a feeling that with Dermot and Matt at the helm 2017 is going to be a very exciting year for us Crawley fans.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you all!

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/christmas/