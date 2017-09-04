Brexit talks will represent all in the UK

One of the most important pieces of legislation this parliament will consider is the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill – also known as the Repeal Bill.

Its second reading starts tomorrow (Thursday 7th September) and will continue on Monday. This legislation repeals the European Communities Act 1972 – an important measure to ensure that following our formal EU exit it will be UK law, not EU law, that is supreme.

If the Repeal Bill did not convert existing EU law into domestic law at the same time as repealing the ECA, Britain’s statute book would contain significant gaps once we left the bloc.

The authority of EU law in the UK will end and power will return from Brussels to London. When visiting major international employers based in Crawley I am struck by their optimism for the opportunities afforded by Brexit.

Some interest groups, including those who seek to overturn the democratic will of the people, seem to revel in the fact that there are currently disagreements between the British Government and European Commission. Is their aim not to support our nation’s negotiation, but rather to simply still do whatever Brussels wants?

Our Government have published position papers on the availability of goods for the EU and UK, confidentiality and access to documents, Northern Ireland, ongoing judicial and administrative proceedings, nuclear materials and safeguards issues, privileges and immunities, and safeguarding the position of EU citizens in Britain and UK nationals in the EU.

Future partnership papers on the exchange and protection of personal data, enforcement and dispute resolution, providing a cross-border civil judicial co-operation framework, and future customs arrangements have also been put forward.

Our shared values, interests and ambitions will help bring us together as a country. The British negotiating team will represent all in the United Kingdom when negotiating with Brussels – including those EU nationals who chose to make the UK their home.