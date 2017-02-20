FAN’S VIEW: Crawley Town fan Steve Herbert says Morecambe was a game too many

Ok I’m going to start this week’s column with a bit of realism.

After a Saturday evening of shall we say lively debate on the ‘Crawley Town 4 Life’ Facebook group.

Crawley Town fan Steve Herbert SUS-160111-112347002

It’s quite clear that us Reds fans are a bit of a mixed bunch when it comes to expectations and aspersions for this season.

The debate followed on from a disappointing home display against Morecambe on Saturday where Reds found themselves 2-0 down inside seven minutes.

It certainly wasn’t the start any of us were expecting. But maybe after playing four games in the space of 14 days it was a game too far.

If you choose to only watch Crawley at home and not travel away then that’s absolutely fine.

But what you would of missed prior to the Morecambe defeat on Saturday were three very decent performances on the road. I for one think Saturday’s game was just one game too far for many of the players.

For me personally this season had to be all about stability and building a squad capable of having a go at promotion next season.

We would all love a dabble at the play-offs this year as it’s something as a club we have never been involved in. But for some fans to call for the manager’s head just because it’s not looking like we’re going to get there this season is a bit harsh to say the least.

In my eyes Dermot and Matt are doing a steady job, and as long as we finish well clear of the relegation places, then this season in my eyes will go down as a success.

People need to think back a few years to when John Gregory was in charge where just getting into the opposition’s half was classed as excitement.

This season we have finally found ourselves a natural goal scorer in James Collins who scored his 18th goal of the season on Saturday, all be it a consolation. With 15 games left he could easily hit the 30-goal mark yet.

Just as well he is on a three-year contract as I’m sure many clubs will be looking at him in the summer. Let’s just hope Collins repays the faith the club have shown in him by staying after the club handed him such a good contract.

Last Tuesday night I witnessed a career-first for Jimmy Smith, his first senior hat-rick and the perfect hat-trick too, left foot, right foot, header.

It certainly was the Jimmy Smith show as Crawley put Colchester to the sword on Valentine’s night in Essex with a brilliant 3-2 victory. I happened to be sitting close to Jimmy’s mum and dad in the stands and it’s fair to say they were dancing in the aisles with the rest of us when Jimmy’s third goal went in!