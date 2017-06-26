Funding the fight to stamp out extremism

The last three months have seen some of the worst and most appalling terror attacks our country has seen in decades - in Westminster, the Manchester Arena, London Bridge and Finsbury Park. These vile acts of terrorism represent the very worst of humanity as they seek to kill and horrifically injure innocent people, and spread fear, intolerance and hate among us.

We’ve all been shocked and saddened about these attacks and are aware that there are ongoing risks. Countering this threat has always been a crucial part of the work of our current government and of previous governments.

That’s why recent years have seen the introduction of measures to disrupt the travel of foreign fighters, and the police and intelligence service given the powers they need to keep us safe, including an increase in counter-terrorism funding.

As well as strengthening those who directly deal with terrorism, more needs to be done to defeat the ideologies of hatred by turning people away from violence and extremism. That’s why the government is setting up a Commission for Countering Extremism, to tackle extremists who seek to radicalise and incite violence in Britain today, and reviewing Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy to make sure that the police and the security services have what they need to keep us safe.

Funding for counter-terrorism is being increased by 30% from £11.7 billion to £15.1 billion.

This includes recruiting and training an extra 1,900 intelligence staff to better respond to the threat we face from international terrorism, cyber-attacks and other global risks. Overall police funding has been protected in real terms since 2015 and the police have increased their presence at big events across the country, to offer better protection as well as public reassurance. The police are also working closely with communities and businesses to offer reassurance and advice. The nature of threats can evolve and change over time.

However, what will never change is that those who seek to divide us will never win. Here in Crawley, all of us from every community and background are more united than ever in standing together as one against hatred.