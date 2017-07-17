Looking after the health of the nation

Our National Health Service is under pressure as each year it treats more patients than ever before. Record levels of funding are going in and each year that goes up, but it is difficult to keep up with the demands of a rapidly growing population as well as more of us living longer.

The good news is that last week our healthcare system was ranked overall the best healthcare system of 11 wealthy countries by the independent think tank The Commonwealth Fund. Not only does the NHS rank the highest in measures related to the provision of health systems in respect of access and care, but it also ranks first based on the performance across prevention, safe care, coordination, and patient engagement. This is a clear reflection of the dedication of our NHS staff who are delivering safer and more compassionate care than ever. ‎It is also great to see that Hospital infections have been virtually halved since 2010.

In responding to the pressures that the National Health Service has, the Conservative Government are investing more in mental health than ever before in order to transform mental health services. A record £11.7 billion a year is being allocated for mental health, which has now been given equal priority in law with physical health, so that people deserving of compassion get the support they deserve.

We do face recruitment pressures in the NHS, but there are 11,600 more doctors and over 13,000 more nurses on our hospital wards than in 2010, as well as more mental health professionals treating patients. When things go wrong, we do tend to hear of those cases in the media which can be upsetting. However, what I do find heartening is when I’m out talking to Crawley residents, is hearing of the many personal experiences of exemplary treatment and care, even if the reasons for needing that treatment are sad. To sustain great NHS care for future generations will probably require a political consensus and I hope that will be reached, so that we end the days of the NHS being used as a political football.