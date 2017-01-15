UGC: Campaigner’s huge charity challenge

Crawley handcycling enthusiast Rob Groves is planning to take on a four week, 2,500 mile journey along England’s coastline.

He is due to set off from Brighton Pier at 8am on June 28, arriving at Number 10 Downing Street on June 25.

He has three goals - to demonstrate what disabled cyclists can do, to raise awareness of hand cycling as a sport, and to raise awareness of the planet’s dying oceans.

Rob is hoping that 100,000 children and adults will sign a petition asking the UK Government for more education in our schools on climate change, and for the UK’s waters and beaches to be saved from pollution. Rob will hand over the petition to Prime Minister Theresa Mary when he arrives at Number 10 Downing Street.

He will also be raising funds for three of his favourite charities - Dolphin Project, SIA Spinal Injury Association, and The Cycling Project.

In the meantime, he will be challenging members of Crawley’s Gym Group to use a specially converted hand cycle on rollers to complete the 2,500 miles in 28 days, starting from February 1.

