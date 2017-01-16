UGC: Mosque holds litterpick to help build community spirit in young

Worshippers old and young at the Noor Mosque in Langley Green gathered on New Year’s Day for prayers followed by a community litter pick and clean up of the neighbourhood.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim community started the day early with morning prayers at 6am followed by a traditional Pakistani breakfast.

Noor Mosque in Langley Green gather for New Year's Day prayer and community litter pick - picture submitted by the mosque

Afterwards they took to the streets as part of their effort to engage their younger members in good works for the community.

Ahsan Ahmedi, the regional president of the community said: “It’s is vitally important to make our youth loyal to their country and by engaging them in charitable and community works. By doing so it helps ensuring that none of our youth get radicalised.

“It’s a record we are proud of and one which makes us proud to be British.”

The event was open to anyone of any faith or none and the two youngest participants were four years old Zachariah Ahmat and five-year-old Naveed Asomoah.

