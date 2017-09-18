United we stand in the face of terrorism

I’m writing this week’s column on Friday, hours after the terrorist attack on a Tube train at Parsons Green in west London.

While the threat of terrorism we face remains high, the Prime Minister was right to say that by working together we will defeat those who hate our free way of life.

In the words of Brendan Cox, widower of my late parliamentary colleague Jo; terrorists know they can’t defeat us so their aim is to use violence to divide us. We will show them that they can’t divide us either.

At the start of last week I met with major local employer, Crawley headquartered Virgin Atlantic, to discuss new routes and future aviation opportunities. A key issue I continue to pursue is that of Air Passenger Duty. Reducing the long haul rate of APD will increase our international competiveness as a global, island trading nation.

Over the summer I put myself forward to stand on select committees to provide further scrutiny of government ministers. I am pleased that parliamentary colleagues elected me to the House of Commons International Development Committee, so I can better and further hold the Department for International Development to account with regard to how our country helps the most vulnerable and on how taxpayers’ money is spent.

I additionally chaired the final evidence session for the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Blood Cancer’s enquiry into blood cancer care. In recent days former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg and his wife Miriam talked openly about their son, Antonio’s, successful fight against Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, one of the 137 different types of blood cancer. I’m moved by the accounts of families in Crawley who have been affected.

