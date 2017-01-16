Your news: Best foot forward with Crawley running club

With Christmas behind us for another year, a leading charity-affiliated running club is on the lookout for new members.

The Trailblazers run for The Olive Tree cancer support centre, based at Crawley Hospital.

Their latest Couch 2 5K programme, designed to encourage people to start running in a friendly and non-competitive environment, begins this week.

Over a nine-week period, participants will slowly build up their fitness levels. In the first session, runners alternate between 60 seconds of walking and 90 seconds of running over a 20-minute period. By week nine, they will be running for a solid 30 minutes.

To mark the final run, the Trailblazers will be heading to Tilgate Parkrun where upon completion, ‘graduates’ will receive a custom medal.

“I saw the advert for Couch 2 5K and thought, ‘I really would love to do that’,” said Michelle McKenzie, who completed the first Couch 2 5K training programme. “I have always said I can’t run, so filled with anxiety and completely petrified I talked my sister-in- law Gemma into joining me and off we went.

“First session after jogging 60 seconds I wanted to quit. I hurt, I couldn’t breathe, I had a stitch and was ready to give up. The club kept me going and I soon learned with the encouragement and support from the whole group I could actually do this,” she explained.

“I soon started to enjoy every session, yes it was tough and each week was a challenge but it didn’t take long for me to want to be a Trailblazer. I couldn’t be prouder to wear my Trailblazer vest, and I look forward to welcoming new members into our Trailblazer family.”

For those that complete the Couch 2 5K, or want a bit more of a challenge, there will be a 5K 2 10K, where participants will increase their distance to 10K. Throughout 2017, the Trailblazers will be running a separate ’12 in 12’ event.

This will consist of one running event for every month of the year. This can vary from a 5K or 10K, to a half marathon or full marathon.

The Trailblazers meet every Tuesday and Thursday at 7.15pm outside The Olive Tree, next to Crawley Hospital.

The group is open to all abilities of runners. More experienced runners looking for people to run with are just as welcome as those who are beginning their running journey.

