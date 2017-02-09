Your news: Giving young talent the chance to shine

Young entrepreneurs had the chance to impress business professionals at the Young Start-up Talent annual speed-networking event at Basepoint Business Centre on January 26.

Candidates were competing for a place in the final five. The overall winner will receive a prize fund of business products and services worth £50,000.

Nine businesses pitched their ideas on a one-to-one basis to each of the business professionals. The candidates had just ten minutes to convince the sponsors of the feasibility and originality of their business, whilst also showing their entrepreneurial flair, passion and creativity.

The final five will each put together detailed business plans and formally pitch their businesses to the panel of six judges at the offices of Thales in Manor Royal. The winner of the prize fund of business products and services will be announced at a showcase final event on March 20 at Lingfield Park Marriot Hotel.

The entrepreneurial initiative ‘Young Start-up Talent’ and powered by NatWest was first in launched back in 2010 in Crawley, and has since expanded across the South of England and London.

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.