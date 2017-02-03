Your news: Ifield Scouts try out their new climbing wall

Ifield Scouts unveiled a new climbing wall on Saturday, in front of Crawley Deputy Mayor Brian Quinn and Irene Orford, County Commissioner for Scouts in West Sussex.

The event was chaired by David Clipperton, Chairman of 2nd Ifield Scout Group, who thanked all the trusts who had donated to the new wall. Irene Orford drew attention to the increase in the number of members since the opening of the new headquarters two years ago. Brian Quinn congratulated the Group on the amount of funds raised to enable the wall to be built.

Ifield Scouts' new climbing wall

Members representing all sections of the Group then climbed the wall and let off balloons to celebrate the opening.

The wall forms the end wall of the main hall of the new scout headquarters in Friston Walk, Ifield. It cost £30,000, of which £23,000 was raised for a variety of donors including West Sussex County Council, Hall and Woodhouse, Sussex Community Foundation, the lottery fund.

The wall has been built by King Kong, from Keswick in the Lake District.

James Wright, County Climbing adviser for West Sussex and a leader in Ifield Scouts, said: “This is a milestone for the Group and gives us the facility to expand the opportunities we can offer the young people and to train more climbing instructors across West Sussex.”

Photos by Scott Wheeler

