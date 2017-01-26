Your news: Kilmarnock Horse Rescue appeals for contributions

A horse resuce charity in Ifield is asking for donations to help them through a difficult winter.

Kilmarnock Horse Rescue cares for neglected and abandoned horses.

They also arrange visits to a local mental health hospital, as a form of therapy for the patients, and hold family visiting days with Autism Support Crawley.

Kilmarnock patron Dr Anna Kennedy OBE appealed to the generosity of the Crawley Observer’s readers.

“With Kilmarnock bursting at the seams, winter has been really tough for them,” she said.

“Hay, feed and bedding bills have resulted to more than they anticipated and they now are in an unfortunate position to request an urgent appeal.

“In what we understand is a tough month for everyone, Kilmarnock and I as Patron are asking - if you’re able to help in any way you can then please do.

“From every one at Kilmarnock here is doing what they can, we thank you in advance.”

The charity has a wishlist for horse and donkey feed, and office supplies, at: http://amzn.to/2jilequ

For more information on Kilmarnock Horse Rescue, visit: http://kilmarnockhorserescue.co.uk/

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.