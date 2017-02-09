Your news: Riley’s cake sale raises hundreds for charity

Riley Brooks, nine, raised £254.65 for Asthma UK and the Alzheimer’s Society with a cake sale in Kirdford Close, Ifield, on January 20.

Riley, who has asthma, always strives to raise the awareness of the condition and gets involved in fundraising whenever he can. He has previously taken part in the Colour Runs to raise money for this charity. He also wanted to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society as his great Nanny Jean has dementia. On the day more than 40 local residents and family members came by to share a piece of cake and a cup of tea. Riley said: “I am super happy about the amount of money raised and very pleased so many people came to share in raising the awareness of both charities’ work.

“I am looking forward to preparing for the next one.”

