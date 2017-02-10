Your news: Shopping centre ‘spreading the love’ to local community

County Mall has come up with a new way to mark Valentine’s Day - by raising money for local good causes.

A statement from the shopping centre said: “County Mall are reaching out to the local community, and ‘spreading the love’ with a fundraising campaign to show how much they value local charities and non-profit organisations, including St Catherine’s Hospice, The Forget Me Not Club, Crawley Community Youth Service, Home Start CHAMS and Holbrook Animal Rescue.”

Branded heart tokens will be distributed in the mall on February 11 (11am to 4pm) and placed in lockers at K2 Leisure Centre the week prior to Valentine’s Day. For every token dropped into the giant charity heart in the lower mall outside River Island, the centre will make a 50p donation on the customer’s behalf, up to a total of £1,000.

Everyone who puts a heart token in the collection box will have a chance to win prizes from retailers such as Goldsmiths, Next, Debenhams, Clintons, and Boots, plus the chance to be entered into a draw to win an overnight stay for two at the award-winning Alexander House Hotel and Utopia Spa. Each token has a unique code which must be registered online at countymall.co.uk for the chance to win.

Pound Hill Junior School are taking part by decorating special wooden hearts which are to be exhibited in the centre from February 6 to 12.

Centre manager Mark Haynes, commented: “We’re pleased we can help to raise awareness and funds for valuable local charities and non-profit organisations through the campaigns we run in the centre, and bringing the community together this February helps us to start the year as we mean to go on. We’re sure our shoppers will help us to help others this Valentine’s Day. We’d also like to thank the children of Pound Hill Juniors for taking part and really getting behind the ‘Spread the Love’ campaign. Their decorated hearts look fantastic!”

For more details, visit http://countymall.co.uk/home or follow County Mall on Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date news and events.

