Your news: Stage star’s House of Lords performance

A Holy Trinity Secondary School student from Tilgate, will perform at the House of Lords on Friday.

Deborah Nicastro will be entertaining thousands this Spring at events up and down the country as a member of West End Kids, the UK’s highest profile musical theatre song and dance troupe.

The company has been invited to perform for the Guild of Freemen of the City of London in the House of Lords on February 10.

“It’s a huge honour to be invited to perform in the House of Lords,” says Deborah.

“And in such a prestigious venue too! It really is a once in a lifetime experience and I’m so lucky to be able to share the experience with my fellow company members.”

This will be the second time that the West End Kids have made an appearance at the Palace of Westminster, having performed in Westminster Hall for Heads of State at the Commonwealth Centenary State Banquet in 2011.

“Six years on from the last West End Kids performance at Westminster Palace, we are delighted to be returning to perform there once again,” says Martin Williams, Founder and Artistic Director of West End Kids.

“Performances like these create lasting memories for the performers and provide wonderful experience in handling those nerve jangling occasions!”

The West End Kids are in high demand across the country, with performances on the Main Stage at Move IT 2017 – London’s Biggest Dance Festival, Imagine Children’s Festival at the Royal Festival Hall and a performance at Alton Towers in the next few weeks alone

For more information about West End Kids, visit www.westendkids.co.uk or call Martin on 0208 123 2025.

