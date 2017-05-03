Original Banksy artwork goes on sale in Sussex

Rumours have abounded over recent weeks that famed street artist Banksy could have been at work in Sussex.

Conjecture spread after several Banksy-style graffiti works were spotted in various places around Horsham.

But now people are being given a chance to get their hands on the real thing by the anonymous artist - a genuine Banksy is going on sale next week in Wisborough Green.

The artwork - a screenprint of the Grin Reaper - is signed and numbered and goes under the hammer at an auction at Bellmans antiques and interiors from May 9-11.

It is expected to be sold for up to £15,000.

A spokesman for Bellmans said the Banksy was the first one to come up for auction with them, but that Banksy originals were “relatively frequently seen nationwide.”