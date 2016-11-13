Parade launches Remembrance Sunday service

Hundreds of people lined the High Street to watch the Remembrance Sunday parade.

Made up of servicemen and women, veterans, cadets and children and led by a pipe band, the parade marched from the Territorial Army HQ in Northgate to St John's Church.

The churchyard was packed with young and old alike, watching respectfully as dignitaries and members of local organisations laid wreaths at the war memorial.

At 11am, they fell silent, with nothing but the chimes of the church bells disturbing the chilly yet sunny morning air before a lone bugler played the Last Post.