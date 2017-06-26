Parents 'upset' after school postpones sports day due to clash with Eid

A father said he felt "very upset and let down" after his children's school postponed sports day because it clashed with the Festival of Eid.

The festival, which marks the end of Ramadan, came earlier this year than in previous years - and Muslim youngsters who attend Maidenbower Infant School would have missed sports day today (Monday June 26) as they celebrated with their families.

As such, school leaders opted to postpone the event for a week so that every child could take part.

Headteacher Sarah Harper said: "When we discovered that the Festival of Eid clashed with sports day we decided to move it to the pre-arranged reserved sports day to make sure no pupils were missing out."

But parent Alan Mayes said he and his wife would now miss the event as they had already booked time off work to watch their sons - aged six and four - take part, and could not rearrange.

Mr Mayes said: "We felt very upset and let down by the school at the decision to cancel, especially as the school is said to be a non faith school."

Parents were informed about the postponement on Wednesday (June 21), giving them only three working days to change their arrangements.

Mr Mayes said: "My wife has purposely taken time off work and cannot change it as her work shifts are planned three months in advance.

"To make it more upsetting, it is our youngest son's first sports day and the only one that our two sons will be competing together in as our oldest moves up to junior school after this year."

He added: "Neither of our children wants to take part in sports day now with neither of us watching them, so my wife has emailed the headteacher and asked for them to provide an alternative instead, as forcing them to take part would be wrong."

Mrs Harper said: "Of course we know it is frustrating for parents who have made arrangements to attend and we are really sorry for that inconvenience.

"With 10 per cent of our children from the Muslim community we are an inclusive school and want every pupil to participate in school life as fully as possible.

"I hope all our parents will get behind their children to help them have a great day which includes everyone."

Mrs Harper was asked if the school had contacted anyone from the Muslim community for their view before postponing sports day. The question was not answered.

