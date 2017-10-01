Peter Andre backs RSPCA’s ‘Big Walkies’ challenge

Following a survey which shows dogs in the South East are more likely to have longer walks, owners are being urged to join in the RSCPA’s October ‘Big Walkies’ challenge.

The survey, commissioned by the RSPCA, showed 38 per cent have a walk of longer than an hour compared to 35 per cent nationally.

Peter Andre is backing the Big Walkies challenge. Pic: Contributed

The results also found that two per cent of dogs in the region have three walks a day - while almost seven per cent aren’t walked at all.

The RSPCA’s Big Walkies challenge in October invites people to walk 10,000 steps a day, with or without a dog, to raise money for animals in need.

If they complete the challenge the month will see them clock up 155 miles – the same as walking from Canterbury to Bournemouth.

Dog-loving singer Peter Andre is supporting the challenge, he said: “It’s important to remember how much happiness dogs bring to our lives. Sadly there are many dogs which are ill-treated every day and the RSPCA works incredibly hard to combat animal cruelty.

“I encourage dog-owners to sign up for My Big Walkies. Taking part will help raise money which will enable the RSPCA to carry out this vital work.

“It’s also a fantastic opportunity to get out and about with your dog, while helping less fortunate dogs at the same time. It’ll be fun, great for your health and fitness, great for your dog and it’s all for a fantastic cause - the RSPCA.”

The level of exercise a dog needs will depend on their age, breed and health and 10,000 steps may be too much for some dogs. So if owners aren’t sure how much exercise their dog needs the RSPCA advises them to seek advice from their vet.

To find out more and to sign up for My Big Walkies, visit https://loveanimals.rspca.org.uk/mybigwalkies.

Walkers will find tips for them and their doggy friends as well as some great fundraising advice and photos to share on social media.