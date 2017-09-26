PHOTOS: Thousands take part in Tough Mudder

More photos have been released of the weekend’s Tough Mudder event as thousands of people took on icy waters, towering obstacles and a whole lot of mud, all in aid of charity.

Around 18,000 people braved the 12-mile-long course at the Holmbush Estate in Faygate on Saturday, September 23.

A spokesman for the event said: “After an amazing season where we welcomed thousands of new people into the Mudder community, we were delighted to have such a high turnout for our final weekend.

“We’re excited to come back next year with more innovative and fun obstacles for everyone to try.”