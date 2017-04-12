PICTURES: Adventure playground opens to public

After months of anticipation and excitement Cherry Lane Adventure Playground in Crawley has opened to the public.

On Thursday April 6, residents and children in Langley Green were invited to come and test out the new equipment, which includes a fun climbing zone in the trees. The adventure playground, which took 18 months to build, has a new entrance into the adjacent BMX track and focuses on back-to-basics outdoor play, including digging in mud, a fire pit for cooking and den building. Children can enjoy a large sand and water play area, a sensory path, swings and tunnel zone. There is also seating areas for afternoon picnics. Cabinet member for Wellbeing, councillor Chris Mullins, who opened the new play area, said: “This is a fantastic new play area that encompasses a range of different types of play to suit every imagination. After months of hard work, I am incredibly proud that we have created something that can be used by children of all ages and abilities.” Free play is available to all Crawley children aged over six and up to 18 years on completion of a registration form found here.

