PICTURES: Crawley Down house still burning

A large property in Crawley Down remains alight after a huge overnight fire, the fire service said.

Firefighters are still on the scene battling the flames which have destroyed a derelict house in Chapel Lane.

Crawley Down house fire. All pictures Eddie Howland

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called at 1.23 this morning.

A spokesman said: “At its height we had four pumping appliances dealing with the incident.

“The fire involved the whole building consisting of two floors.

“It has now been reduced to two appliances but the building is still alight.”

Crawley Down house fire. All pictures Eddie Howland

The spokesman said there were no reported injuries.

Crawley Down house fire. All pictures Eddie Howland

Crawley Down house fire. All pictures Eddie Howland

Crawley Down house fire. All pictures Eddie Howland

Crawley Down house fire. All pictures Eddie Howland