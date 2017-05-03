PICTURES: Dozens learn about autism at public event

Dozens of Crawley residents headed to an autism event yesterday (May 2) at Manor Green College to get help and support from the town’s experts.

Chairman of Autism Support Crawley Maria Cook said: “Seeing parents and carers feeling informed, enlightened and supported and service providers networking to all help each other and help families was quite something. Robyn Steward was outstanding and very much a true friend and champion of ours. Liam McMath’s lunchtime performance touched a lot of people. Our biggest thank you has to go to the remarkable David Burns who took annual leave at the shortest of notice to be able to stand in for Sean Kennedy and deliver the EHCP workshop rather than having to cancel it and let people down. This act of kindness means the world to us and those who attended. Wow what a brilliant day!”