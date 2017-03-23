Pictures: Fun in the sun in Bewbush 1997

The weather certainly played its part when the people of Bewbush took part in their neighbourhood fun day in 1997.

Shorts and T-shirts were the order of the day as the sun shone on the weird and wonderful floats and costumes as a carnival procession made its way through the streets.

Danny Hart and Emma Jordan, both 7, with Ian Jordan from Millpond Adventure Playground

These pictures were taken by Crawley Observer photographer Eric Buck – and the angel-faced youngsters in his photos are now in their 20s and 30s!

Among the groups who took part were the Millpond Adventure Playground, including Danny Hart and Emma Jordan, who were both seven.

Then there was the Bewbush Happy Hut, with Elly Riddich and Rebecca Page, who were 10, Daryl Pagran and Shaun Murry, who were 11, and Liam Murry, who was nine.

Do you recognise anyone else in the pictures?

Daniel Wells

Do you have any old photos of the people and events in Crawley from years gone by? From class pictures to old landmarks to community celebrations, we’d love to see them. They can be sent by email to crawleyobserver@jpress.co.uk or posted to Crawley Observer, Springfield House, Springfield Road, Horsham RH12 2RG

Youngsters from Bewbush Happy Hut

Elly Riddich, 10, Rebecca Page, 10, Daryl Pagran, 11, Liam Murry, 9, Shaun Murry, 11, and Sue Wilson, from the Happy Hut

Leanne and Tracy Wilson

Paul Lindsay