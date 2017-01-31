PICTURES: House fire in Cuckfield

Firefighters are still at the scene of a house fire in Cuckfield following a call out at 4am to say the roof was ‘well alight’.

Four crews from Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and Crawley used eight breathing apparatus, a jet, two hose reels and a hydrant to fight the fire at the semi-detatched house in Whitemans Green.

House fire Cuckfield. Photo by Eddie Howland

Hot spots are being cut out of the roof by the one crew remaining on site, but the incident is now under control, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue has confirmed.

Initial reports of smoke coming from the loft at 3.47am were responded to by two crews from Haywards Heath, quickly followed by repeated calls to the fire service to say the roof was ‘well alight’.

Anticipating the situation to escalate, two more fire engines were sent to the scene, the fire service spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the ground and first floors of the property have been affected, but the overall damage has not yet been assessed.

House fire Cuckfield. Photo by Eddie Howland

