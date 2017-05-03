PICTURES: Hundreds learn about autism at public event

More than 200 people headed to Manor Green College yesterday (May 2) to get help and support from autism experts.

Chairman of Autism Support Crawley Maria Cook who helped organise the Autism Support Day said: “Seeing parents and carers feeling informed, enlightened and supported and service providers networking to help families was quite something. Guest speaker Robyn Steward was outstanding and Liam McMath’s lunchtime performance touched a lot of people. Our biggest thank you has to go to the remarkable David Burns who took annual leave at the shortest of notice to be able to stand in for Sean Kennedy and deliver the EHCP workshop rather than having to cancel it and let people down. This act of kindness means the world to us and those who attended. Wow what a brilliant day!”