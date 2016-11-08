PICTURES: Sussex celebrates top chefs in curry competition

The hard work put into the county’s curry industry was recognised last Tuesday as Sussex Bangladeshi Caterers’ Association marked their inaugural chef of the year awards.

The Assembly Hall in Worthing was full of chefs and restaurateurs from across the county, many of whom were awarded prizes.

The Sussex Bangladeshi Caterers' Association held their first annual curry chef of the year awards at the Assembly Hall in Worthing on Tuesday, November 1 SUS-160811-002334001

Performances included Bollywood dancing and music from singers Tamanna and Rowshanara Moni.

Guests at the awards ceremony included the Mayor of Worthing Sean McDonald and the deputy mayor of Eastbourne Borough Council, Mohammed Harun Miah.

Among the guests was Syed Ahmed, the editor of Curry Life Magazine. He said the awards were celebrating the best the county had to offer.

“There are a lot of curry restaurants in this area and they are doing fantastic things. Curry is the most popular food in the UK and that popularity is growing every day. It’s a huge local industry. All over Sussex there are lots of good restaurants. It’s not just about fish and chips anymore.”

The competition saw entrants making a side dish and a main course using chicken within 75 minutes at Shoreham Academy on Sunday, September 18.

Speaking after the competition was held, Tofajjul Hussain, chairman of the association, expressed his pride for everyone who entered and said he hoped it would encourage young chefs to join the industry.

Ten finalists were picked out of 18 competitors based on scores given to them by the judges.

The winners and runners up were:

Restaurant of the year 2016, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton: Ahsan Kabir, Cinnamon (Littlehampton)

Restaurant of the year 2016, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton runner up: Mofijur Shah Rahman, Reema (East Preston)

Restaurant of the year 2016, Brighton and Crawley: Osman Ali, Zari (Crawley)

Restaurant of the year 2016, Brighton and Crawley runner up: Mujibur Rahman, Shapla (Burgess Hill)

Takeaway of the year 2016, Brighton and Crawley: Sayed Chowdhury, Kashmir Balti (Haywards Heath)

Takeaway of the year 2016, Brighton and Crawley runner up: Majid Ali, Velvety Ginger (Crawley)

Restaurant of the year 2016, Worthing: Mohammed Ali, Mahaan

Restaurant of the year 2016, Worthing runner up: Maruf Ahmed Pathan, Shaan

Takeaway of the year 2016, Worthing: Abdullah Mukul, Original Curry Land

Takeaway of the year 2016, Worthing runner up: Koyrul Islam, Sunderban Takeaway

