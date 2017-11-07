Plans for flats behind The George

Plans to build a four-storey block of flats behind The George Hotel have been submitted to Crawley Borough Council.

The application for 38 one and two-bedroom and studio flats was received from The Gatwick George Hotel Ltd on November 3.

If approved, number 11 Ifield Road would be demolished and the car park to the rear of The George would be lost.

Access to the site would be from Pegler Way.

The site falls within the High Street Conservation Area but RDjW Architects Limited said the development would be "sympathetic to the surrounding listed buildings".

To view the planning documents, log on to www.crawley.gov.uk and search for application number CR/2017/0879/FUL.