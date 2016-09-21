Player-coach Morris praises Crawley Town’s young goalkeepers, but is happy to don the gloves when called upon

Experienced head Glenn Morris says he is happy to don the gloves as number one or continue in his coaching role at Crawley Town.

The player-coach admitted he was surprised to be thrown into the side for his debut against Luton Town on Saturday.

The 32-year-old played his first game for more than a season as head coach Dermot Drummy opted to call on him.

The decision paid off as Morris’ clean sheet helped Reds back to winning ways.

He arrived at the club in the summer for all intents purposes third-choice keeper and coach to Yusuf Mersin and Chelsea loanee Mitchell Beeney.

Mersin had a firm grasp on the number one spot after a good showing in pre-season, but was dropped last week for Beeney, who came in to make his first appearance.

But the young loanee was dropped against Luton with coach Morris handed the gloves and Mersin on the bench.

On whether he had ambitions to play this season, former Leyton Orient and Southend United man Morris said: “I always felt that I am still good enough to play at this level, I am only 32 and still very happy to play, don’t get me wrong. The coaching side is something that appealed to me and we spoke in the summer, saying if I was needed I would play, so it was an opportunity for me.

“I have enjoyed it, I like working with the boys. It’s difficult because I have come in and they have been left out, but that is football.

“It might come when they go back in and great, I am happy with that as well. I enjoy seeing them do well and everyone is a winner.

Glenn Morris. Crawley v Luton. Picture by Phil Westlake SUS-160918-185550001

“It was a little bit unexpected, but with myself, he (Drummy) has the option of experience if he needs it. If he feels that is what is needed then I am there, if not and he goes with the other two then great.

“You can be a little bit rusty. I have not played a first team game since May last year. It’s a long time, but as they game went on I felt comfortable so it’s not a problem.”

Morris has also backed both Mersin, 21, and Beeney, 20, to have successful careers after working with them for two months.

But he says experience can sometimes be the order of the day and the Kent-based stopper is happy to oblige when required.

He said: “They have great qualities and both are very talented. It’s just sometimes difficult when you are young and certain things happen in games. You have to guide them through it a little bit and if the manager does not feel they are ready for certain situations, then I am that different option.

“They are both great lads to work with day in day out and I know they will come good. It’s a mixture in the team. There are quite a few young lads and they probably would have experienced some situations, sometimes it is nice to be a calming influence behind them, let them know it’s ok and not to get too stressed.

“It puts a little bit of pressure on yourself, you have been coaching them and going through videos telling them what they should and shouldn’t be doing, but it’s fine it’s not a problem.”

On his coaching role, Morris added: “It’s a little bit early than I expected to do it, but when the chance came it was too good to turn down. I know I can still play and do it, so if I am needed I am there.”

