‘Pocket rocket’ pooch picks up agility prize

A Crawley dog lover has been crowned winner of the Large Starters Final At Eukanuba Discover Dogs In London.

Jenni York and her English Springer Spaniel Oscar won the Starters Cup final for large dogs at London’s biggest dog event, Eukanuba Discover Dogs at ExCeL London last month.

The Starters Cup, the Kennel Club’s premier agility competition for dogs new to agility, was created for dogs in Grades 1 and 2 of the sport.

The top 12 large dogs together with the top six medium and six small dogs qualified for the final at the Kennel Club International Agility Festival in August. There could only be one winner in each height.

Jenni said: “I feel amazing; it still hasn’t sunk in yet. I am so proud of Oscar; he is my little pocket rocket.”

Caroline Kisko, Kennel Club Secretary said: “The Starters Cup is a fantastic competition for those handlers and their dogs who are new to agility.

“It gives us a glimpse into the future of agility and we couldn’t be happier for Oscar and Jenni for winning in the medium height class.

“We wish them all the luck for the future.”

To find out more about dog agility, visit www.thekennelclub.org.uk/agility.

For information about your local club see www.thekennelclub.org.uk/findadogclub