Police appeal over missing Crawley teenager

Police are growing concerned for a missing 16-year-old from Crawley.

Emily Besant has been staying in the south London area but has previously lived in Crawley and has connections there.

She was last seen on Saturday (June 17) getting on a train to Three Bridges station in Crawley at around 11.30pm.

It is believed she is travelling between Crawley and London but has not been in touch with anyone to let them know she is ok.

PC Ian Vasey said: “We are concerned for Emily, as although she has gone missing before, she is only 16 and we are concerned for her welfare.

“She is white, 5ft 4in with shoulder length blonde hair. She has her tongue, nose and lip pierced and often wears very long false eyelashes.”

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1859 of 17/06.