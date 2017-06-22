Police appeal over missing man

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a 31-year-old vulnerable man from Horley.

Ashley Corbett was last seen at around 3pm in Redhill on Wednesday (June 21).

He is described as 5ft 9in tall and of a slim build with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and khaki shorts. Ashley is not believed to be wearing any shoes.

He has links to Burstow, Horley, Shipley bridge and Redhill.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Ashely’s welfare and are urging anybody who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to call police as a matter of urgency.

Surrey Police urges anybody with information to call 101 or in an emergency 999 quoting, 45170066053.