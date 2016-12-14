Police appeal over missing teenager

Police are growing concerned for 14-year-old Lilly-Rose Jay who is missing from Horley but last seen in Crawley.

Police says that Lilly-Rose was last seen in the Crawley area around 1am yesterday (Tuesday December 13).

She is white, of petite build, with dark brown hair often worn up with blue/green eyes.

Police add that she was last seen wearing black Nike leggings with a white tick on the side and Nike Air trainers, with a black top, she is also believed to be wearing a Nike Air hoody dark green and black in colour.

Anyone who sees Lilly-Rose or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police here quoting serial 0063 13/12/16.