Police arrest 35 motorists in first five days of Christmas crackdown

Police have arrested 35 motorists in Sussex in the first five days of their Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

This comes just days after Surrey and Sussex Police issued a plea to all road users not to drive under the influence of drink or drugs this festive season – or at any other time of the year.

It also follows the announcement that the number of officers capable of testing for drink and drug-driving in Sussex is now higher than ever.

Inspector Stewart Goodwin, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “It’s extremely disappointing that so many people continue to ignore our advice, which is issued for their own safety.

“One of the most concerning aspects of the campaign so far is the number of the arrests which have been as a result of crashes.

“Clearly, some of these drivers were in no fit state to be on the roads whatsoever.

“However, it also goes to show that we have a zero tolerance approach to drink and drug-driving, and that we are committed to catching criminals.

“The figures demonstrate that we are out there to identify motorists who continue to put their lives – and others’ – at risk.”

Of those arrested, 18 have been charged to appear before magistrates.

Surrey and Sussex Police will continue to work with partner agencies including Sussex Safer Roads Partnership and Drive Smart Surrey throughout the campaign, which runs until January 1.

Members of the public are also being asked to play their part by reporting anyone they suspect to be driving under the influence.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug driving or visit www.operationcrackdown.co.uk.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

If you know someone is driving while over the limit through drink or drugs, call 999.