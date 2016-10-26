Police concerned about welfare of missing teenager

Police are concerned about the welfare of missing 13-year-old Meet Patel from Crawley.

Meet, from Langley Green, was last seen on Monday, October 24, police have confirmed.

Police described him as being of Asian appearance with cropped straight black hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark blue t-shirt, black jeans and black trainers with white soles, according to police.

Detective Constable Graham Milner, of the missing persons team, said: “We are concerned about him as he is only 13 and has been missing for three days now.”

Police added: “Anyone seeing Meet or knowing of his current whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 1236 0f 24/10.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.